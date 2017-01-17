DEAR CHRISTINE: Boyfriend can’t get over my past

Nation News - Thursday, January 17, 2017

DEAR CHRISTINE, In a few months I expect to be married to my boyfriend who I have known for just over a year. There is just one thing that bothers me and it is his constant questioning over another boyfriend...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
DEAR CHRISTINE: Six years – and still waiting for marriage proposal

DEAR CHRISTINE: In constant fear of losing him

DEAR CHRISTINE: She told my fiancé I had abortion

DEAR CHRISTINE: Dreaming of ex now he’s back

DEAR CHRISTINE: Married man won’t let me go

DEAR CHRISTINE: Not sure if man still wants to marry

DEAR CHRISTINE: Pregnant for married man – can’t tell parents



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
$.1M for All-Fours Gold Cup tourney

Music Video: Twanée Butterfield’s “Like Me”

Santa hats and Christmas carols

Pritty Di General makes waves with 'Siddung'

Currenci sees growth in career

Strictly 2K pleases patrons

My wife and I had problems — Marvin The Beast says he didn’t get married for Green Card

SPORTS more
$.1M for All-Fours Gold Cup tourney

Venezuelan tops Promenade chess

Leslie burns UWI’s net for 52 goals

Adams confirmed as new Director of Cricket

High FIFA World Cup hopes

AAB ‘not talking to the athletes’

‘Give women’s cricket a chance’

POLITICS more
$.1M for All-Fours Gold Cup tourney

B.T.V. to Hit National Assembly on Friday in Protest of Referendum Act Amendments

Ex-Immigration Chief Says it’s Time to “Walk the Talk”

The Honoured

“Fit and proper”

Alpha and Slingerz booted from Caribbean Club Championship by CONCACAF Players on the breadline as clubs face dissolution

GFF Statement on Club’s participation in 2017 Caribbean Club Championship

BUSINESS more
WHAT MATTERS MOST: Time for Govt to come clean

Not budging

ECA concerned about higher wage burden

Sagicor leads advancing stocks

NGC chairman: Petrotrin to be re-engineered

‘Maximize Business Opportunities During AC’

President Granger says country has much to learn from Nepal in developing green economy

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Venezuelan tops Promenade chess

Leslie burns UWI’s net for 52 goals

Guats Spread Gill Nets in Belizean Waters Down South

2016 Most Murderous Year Since 2012 as Murders Dominate Crime Statistics

Seeing through Donville Inniss

MFK murder conspiracy…Prosecution closes case; defence to make no-case submission

Sexual assault charge against Former Director of Prisons dismissed

RELATED STORIES
DEAR CHRISTINE: Six years – and still waiting for marriage proposal

DEAR CHRISTINE: In constant fear of losing him

DEAR CHRISTINE: She told my fiancé I had abortion

DEAR CHRISTINE: Dreaming of ex now he’s back

DEAR CHRISTINE: Married man won’t let me go

DEAR CHRISTINE: Not sure if man still wants to marry

DEAR CHRISTINE: Pregnant for married man – can’t tell parents

RECENT COMMENTS
Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Should I give him another chance?
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Hubby totally turned off sex
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Hubby left us behind
whitney: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of computerguru146@gmail.com for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Should I take back cheating hubby?
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Regret cheating on hubby
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Unsure about unfaithful fiancé
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Should I give him another chance?
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Hubby totally turned off sex
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Hubby left us behind
whitney: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of computerguru146@gmail.com for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Should I take back cheating hubby?
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Regret cheating on hubby
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Unsure about unfaithful fiancé
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...