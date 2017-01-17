VIEDA Governing Board Decision Meetings Scheduled for Jan. 12

St Croix Source - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

The U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (USVIEDA) has announced that Governing Board Decision Meetings for the V.I. Economic Development Commission (VIEDC) will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. read moreread more

