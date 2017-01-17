Clarendon, St Thomas cabbies to continue protest

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Several southern Clarendon taxi operators have vowed to continue their protest today over poor road conditions in sections of Vere, Dawkins Pen and Lionel Town. Yesterday, scores of taxi operators peacefully protested along the VereÂ main road...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Principal rushes to CSEC students' rescue as St Thomas cabbies protest for a second day

Suspect in Clarendon Chinese businessman's murder charged

Businessman murdered in Clarendon

Taxi operators in protest bad road conditions

Two Sisters Bridge re-opens

Knollis pleads for help

St Thomas taxi drivers strike for third straight day



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Katerina Troitskaya To Hold Dance Workshops

Update: Bigger World Cup coming, France 98 Reggae Boyz weigh in

Preparation key to selling your house quickly

Great house-buying opportunity for a family

Art has been a lifeline to me, says Silk

Retired Bishop proud to be Gods servant

Pointe Michel wins sports festival

SPORTS more
Bermuda Football League Stats & Standings

Ramnarine in Boxing Hall of Fame

Sport Scoreboard, January 10, 2017

Bermuda face Americans

Dillas and Campbell search for improvement

Arkansas feels like home for Perinchief

Marshall sits out race weekend

POLITICS more
Bank robbers had the kidnapping of politicos in their plans

ECCB Governor visits Dominica

Column: ‘Time Of Risks, But Also Opportunity’

Kervin Bateau tops La Plaine Village Council election

Brown PLP has evolved position on permits

Column: ‘Time Of Risks, But Also Opportunity’

Vieille Case MP outlines plans for constituency

BUSINESS more
December prices climb 0.90%; 2016 inflation at 1.70%

New year, old wage-hike talks gridlock

Women on top; hold 59.6% of the university degrees

Dominican artisanal sector makes US$350M yearly: Forbes

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 9 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 9 2017

Column: Deliver While You Continue To Develop

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Bank robbers had the kidnapping of politicos in their plans

Dominicans in drug trafficking 'mafia' busted in Italy: EFE

Chinese nationals plead guilt to theft

January Criminal Session opens with guilty pleas

Police to maintain presence on Mandela Highway as broken water main causes traffic pileup

Library to host panel discussion on marijuana legalization

Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole On South Road

RELATED STORIES
Principal rushes to CSEC students' rescue as St Thomas cabbies protest for a second day

Suspect in Clarendon Chinese businessman's murder charged

Businessman murdered in Clarendon

Taxi operators in protest bad road conditions

Two Sisters Bridge re-opens

Knollis pleads for help

St Thomas taxi drivers strike for third straight day

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
angelina: i once hired cyberappshacker@gmail.com. Professional, Skilled and perfect hackers for hire. He's the real deal. My husband was a serial cheater, Had to save myself and the kids so I hired him and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Shaniema sutherla: He death ain't going like that

Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
angelina: i once hired cyberappshacker@gmail.com. Professional, Skilled and perfect hackers for hire. He's the real deal. My husband was a serial cheater, Had to save myself and the kids so I hired him and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Shaniema sutherla: He death ain't going like that

Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...