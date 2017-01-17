Cuba names counter-intelligence chief as Interior Minister

Nation News - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

CUBA ON MONDAY named Vice Admiral Julio Cesar Gandarilla to the powerful post of Interior Minister, replacing Fernandez Godin, who died on Friday at the age of 78. Gandarilla had served as head of...read more

