Senate's Organization Session Sparks Controversy

St Croix Source - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

The usual division between the incoming majority and minority was the main topic of discussion during the first session Monday of the 32nd Legislature, which presented a bill for organization that included the establishment of officers and the official committees.Â  read moreread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Senate's Organization Session Sparks Controversy

Senate's Organization Session Sparks Controversy

Sen. Myron Jackson To Lead 32nd Legislature

Sen. Myron Jackson To Lead 32nd Legislature

Sen. Myron Jackson To Lead 32nd Legislature

Senate Passes Court, Elections Unification

Senate Passes Court, Elections Unification



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Nova Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch

Building bill will improve earthquake preparedness – Thorpe

Jamaica, China sign agreement to build children's hospital in MoBay

Trump names son-in-law senior White House advisor

Opposition leader welcomes agreement for western children's hospital

Update: Police arrest, charge six for lottery scamming

Pointe Michel wins South West DSF

SPORTS more
FA Cup lustre fades as top teams shroud their stars

CAS hit Russian sprinter with four-year ban

‘No regrets’ for Morgan as he resumes England captaincy

Coutinho set for Liverpool return

Paraguay hero Cabanas dies at 55

Ronaldo, Ranieri scoop top FIFA awards

Windies Women to train in England for World Cup

POLITICS more
How far can your freedom go?

Recap of 2016 predictions and 2017 outlook

Crime gone bad, but can ‘come’ good

Several communities without electricity, JPS teams working until midnight

Gymnastics body wants Williams case thrown out

Waiting on John Williams reactions

Building bill will improve earthquake preparedness – Thorpe

BUSINESS more
How far can your freedom go?

Recap of 2016 predictions and 2017 outlook

Crime gone bad, but can ‘come’ good

’2016 Was A Very Positive Year For The BSX’

’2016 Was A Very Positive Year For The BSX’

No change to BSX

Suriname airline suspends scheduled flights to Guyana, Barbados

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Duckett Memorial Rugby Game Results

Undercurrents: Prison Population Grows Despite Transfers

Undercurrents: Prison Population Grows Despite Transfers

Roberies Prompt VIPD to Warn Public

Undercurrents: Prison Population Grows Despite Transfers

How far can your freedom go?

Recap of 2016 predictions and 2017 outlook

RELATED STORIES
Senate's Organization Session Sparks Controversy

Senate's Organization Session Sparks Controversy

Sen. Myron Jackson To Lead 32nd Legislature

Sen. Myron Jackson To Lead 32nd Legislature

Sen. Myron Jackson To Lead 32nd Legislature

Senate Passes Court, Elections Unification

Senate Passes Court, Elections Unification

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
angelina: i once hired cyberappshacker@gmail.com. Professional, Skilled and perfect hackers for hire. He's the real deal. My husband was a serial cheater, Had to save myself and the kids so I hired him and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Shaniema sutherla: He death ain't going like that

Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
angelina: i once hired cyberappshacker@gmail.com. Professional, Skilled and perfect hackers for hire. He's the real deal. My husband was a serial cheater, Had to save myself and the kids so I hired him and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Shaniema sutherla: He death ain't going like that

Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...