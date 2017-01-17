HEART Trust/NTA, National Youth Service among learning agencies to be merged

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, January 17, 2017

The HEART Trust/NTA, the National Youth Service and the Jamaican Foundation for Life Long Learning are to be merged. Education Minister Ruel Reid says discussions about the process are underway. He said other agencies in the education system will...read more

