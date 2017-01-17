St Paul elder relieved of duties

Royal Gazette - Monday, January 17, 2017

The Reverend Betty Furbert-Woolridge has been relieved of her duties as the presiding elder of St Paul AME Church by the Right Reverend Gregory Ingram. It is understood that the Reverend Howard Dill has been appointed as the presiding elder of St Paul although Ms Furbert-Woolridge remains...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Under-fire minister hits back on Tweed decision

Inaccurate information to blame Simons

Name and marital status key to Tweed denial

My daddy is who my daddy is

Live Furbert threatens Americas Cup

Live Tweed, Hayward rally marchers

AME Church To Host Annual Conference



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Farmers boy happy to plough his own furrow

Mural artist flying high

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch

MP joins Aidonia on stage

Maduro raises Venezuelan wages 50% as inflation soars

Family drama played out in Fences

No compromise in name changes - Rebel Salute takes inclusive approach to selecting line-up

SPORTS more
Silver Lake residents to be relocated to Youth Center

BNA Merle Parfitt Impact Tournament Results

Bermuda Swimmers Win Medals In Canada

Djokovic turns tables on Murray

An open response to Gregor’s open letter

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

Duchess of Cambridge's best ever moments on camera

POLITICS more
Column: ‘Our Island’s Future Is In All Our Hands’

Column: Social And Economic Empowerment

Bermuda Swimmers Win Medals In Canada

Island disruptions impact real estate market

Political conflict aggravating bribery scandal, experts say

Public-sector transformation a national policy, says Holness

Obama must not pardon Garvey

BUSINESS more
Cemex increases offer price for TCL shares

Arch Downgraded Following Acquisition Of UGC

Somers December 2016 Share Repurchases

ICAT Syndicate 4242 Partners With Neon

Two stocks end higher

New 258m ILS from Eden Re II

Agency expects more mergers and acquisitions

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Petition launched calling for dismissal of Hampton principal

Roseau South MP condemns homicide at Loubiere

Column: ‘Our Island’s Future Is In All Our Hands’

Column: Social And Economic Empowerment

Five die in ‘Bloody Sunday’ in St. Lucia

“My children are not pickpockets” - father of Thai ‘child thieves’ speaks out

Police arrest 16 people over Kim Kardashian Paris heist, including '72-year-old man'

RELATED STORIES
Under-fire minister hits back on Tweed decision

Inaccurate information to blame Simons

Name and marital status key to Tweed denial

My daddy is who my daddy is

Live Furbert threatens Americas Cup

Live Tweed, Hayward rally marchers

AME Church To Host Annual Conference

RECENT COMMENTS
Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Shaniema sutherla: He death ain't going like that

Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Shaniema sutherla: He death ain't going like that

Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...