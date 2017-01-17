Blame Colm, says OWTU

Trinidad Newsday - Monday, January 17, 2017

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) yesterday said that Minister of Finance Colm Imbert would be to blame if the threatened strike against State oil company Petrotrin materialises this morning after some seven hours of talks yesterday failed to produce any resolution to the impasse. OWTU...read more

