'Local military heritage at risk' as MoD cuts cash to regimental museums

Telegraph UK - Sunday, January 17, 2017

'Local military heritage at risk' as MoD cuts cash to regimental museums ALL SECTIONS More 'Local military heritage at risk' as MoD cuts cash to regimental museums Dozens of small regimental museums are to lose MoD funding by the end of next decade. Credit: Paul Grover 8 January 2017 10:00pm...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Injured soldier sues Ministry of Defence over rogue Afghan cop's shooting spree

Army fights troops shortfall with new recruitment ads about camaraderie 

British soldier dies in Iraq in an incident that was 'not the result of enemy activity' 

MoD says 2017 'Year of the Navy' as new carrier prepares for sea trials

Forces have first year since 1968 with no one killed on operations

Forces braced for more cuts in defence cash squeeze

Forces lose string of historic bases as MoD sells off another 56 sites



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ravi Cannonier-Watson Starring In ‘Nutcracker’

Haitian Revolution captured in new US exhibit

Obama admits underestimating impact of Russian hacking

Donald Trump's team examines records of undocumented immigrants

FIFA set to approve bigger, richer World Cup on Tuesday

No bias, just business - Corporate Jamaica says decline in sponsorship stems from strategic planning

Jamaica Musical Theatre Co to produce 'The Wiz'

SPORTS more
BFA Revises Schedule For Rest Of Season

Bermuda Harness Pony Racing Results

Four Athletes Qualify For 2017 Carifta Games

BFA Revises Schedule For Rest Of Season

Bermuda Harness Pony Racing Results

25-y-o man shot dead in Manchester

Businessman shot dead in May Pen market

POLITICS more
25-y-o man shot dead in Manchester

Businessman shot dead in May Pen market

Florida shooting suspect could face death penalty

ONLINE POLL RESULTS: Respondents give retired commish low rating

Jamaica identifies two 'imported' cases of malaria – MOH

Be cautious when travelling to malaria-affected countries, health ministry urges

Double murder in Mount Peace

BUSINESS more
CSME sensitisation and capacity building for Suriname

BF&M Share Repurchases For December 2016

Sedgwick Law Welcomes New Partners In 2017

BF&M Share Repurchases For December 2016

Obama's final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring

Guyana to raid bank accounts for back taxes

David Jessop | US should respect WTO ruling on Antigua

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Romanian state 'blamed' for attempted kidnap of businessman's wife on London street

25-y-o man shot dead in Manchester

Businessman shot dead in May Pen market

Florida shooting suspect could face death penalty

ONLINE POLL RESULTS: Respondents give retired commish low rating

Jamaica identifies two 'imported' cases of malaria – MOH

Be cautious when travelling to malaria-affected countries, health ministry urges

RELATED STORIES
Injured soldier sues Ministry of Defence over rogue Afghan cop's shooting spree

Army fights troops shortfall with new recruitment ads about camaraderie 

British soldier dies in Iraq in an incident that was 'not the result of enemy activity' 

MoD says 2017 'Year of the Navy' as new carrier prepares for sea trials

Forces have first year since 1968 with no one killed on operations

Forces braced for more cuts in defence cash squeeze

Forces lose string of historic bases as MoD sells off another 56 sites

RECENT COMMENTS
Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...