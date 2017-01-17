J$100m Dragon Bay hotel redevelopment to get under way this year

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, January 17, 2017

The redevelopment of the Dragon Bay Hotel in Portland is start this year after being closed for 15 years. The project is expected to cost US$100 million and the 250-room property is projected to reopen in 2019. Making the announcement, minister...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Portland poised for take-off - Vaz

No room for partisan politics - Vaz warns Portland councillors

Dragon Bay development poised to boost tourism in Portland

Vaz vows tourism revival

Residents welcome possible Dragon Bay reopening

Portland hotels plan for March opening

Hotel repairs more 'disruptive' than expected - Sandals Whitehouse opening delayed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Haitian Revolution captured in new US exhibit

Obama admits underestimating impact of Russian hacking

Donald Trump's team examines records of undocumented immigrants

FIFA set to approve bigger, richer World Cup on Tuesday

No bias, just business - Corporate Jamaica says decline in sponsorship stems from strategic planning

Jamaica Musical Theatre Co to produce 'The Wiz'

Taking the 'Sandz' to the streets with Jamaica Carnival

SPORTS more
Former Stanford Ground playing major role in Super50

Haiti on verge of qualification after win over Suriname

Club Crusoe, Munroe Road advance to quarters

Haiti defeat Suriname in CFU playoffs

Ahye, Walcott grab top Senior Awards

Rangers whip Stars in high-scoring contest

Injured cyclist Lester leaves hospital

POLITICS more
Labour's position on migration is not clear, Tom Watson admits as he warns it could cost party election

PNM confident of THA sweep...again

Save our children! - Stakeholders endorse child summit proposal

Portland poised for take-off - Vaz

Is there an obeah man in the house?

Like, love, leave

Jamaicans are losing faith in an impotent justice system

BUSINESS more
BF&M Share Repurchases For December 2016

Sedgwick Law Welcomes New Partners In 2017

BF&M Share Repurchases For December 2016

Obama's final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring

Guyana to raid bank accounts for back taxes

David Jessop | US should respect WTO ruling on Antigua

Businesswise | Don't be afraid to close your business in 2017

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Warrants out for major players in lottery scamming, cybercrimes

Jamaica's next police chief should come from within JCF - Security Ministe

Haitian Revolution captured in new US exhibit

Obama admits underestimating impact of Russian hacking

Donald Trump's team examines records of undocumented immigrants

FIFA set to approve bigger, richer World Cup on Tuesday

Fugitive taunts police by changing Facebook profile to himself as Where's Wally and declaring he is 'hide and seek champion'

RELATED STORIES
Portland poised for take-off - Vaz

No room for partisan politics - Vaz warns Portland councillors

Dragon Bay development poised to boost tourism in Portland

Vaz vows tourism revival

Residents welcome possible Dragon Bay reopening

Portland hotels plan for March opening

Hotel repairs more 'disruptive' than expected - Sandals Whitehouse opening delayed

RECENT COMMENTS
Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Heavy rain causes land slippage at Appleton
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...