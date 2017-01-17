Video: Nathan Trott Highlighted By West Ham

Bernews - Saturday, January 17, 2017

Bermudian goalkeeper Nathan Trott has been highlighted in West Ham Unitedâs #WHUAREYA video series, with the 18-year-old discussing âhis...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Video: Nathan Trott Highlighted By West Ham

Nathan Trott Signs Pro Contract With West Ham

Video: Goalkeeper Nathan Trott’s “Brilliant” Saves

Video: Goalkeeper Nathan Trott’s “Brilliant” Saves

West Ham may throw Trott in at deep end

Goalkeeper Nathan Trott Signs With West Ham

Goalkeeper Nathan Trott Signs With West Ham



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Children Take the Streets of Frederiksted

IPD Green targets Africa and Jamaica with music

Children's treat tomorrow

Absinthe lights up Sabina Park

Sherlock Family All-White was a success

Coleman hopes new single will empower women

The church should shun corrupt pastors — Danielle D.I.

SPORTS more
Dill To Train At Rugby Academy In South Africa

Emirates Team NZ Heading To Bermuda

Dill To Train At Rugby Academy In South Africa

Video: Nathan Trott Highlighted By West Ham

Hope for T&T

QPCC out UWI T20

Ramdin, Rampaul back for T&T

POLITICS more
Barbados Gov’t issues warning about use of alternative medicines

Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farewell speech

Brazilian official resigns after celebrating inmate deaths

Bermuda records wettest January day

GSAT mock exam set for next week

French villagers 'helping young migrants slip into country', as professor who aided Eritrean women cleared in landmark case

Donald Trump says it would be 'stupid' for US not to build close ties with Russia, despite election hacking evidence

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 6 2017

Dont trash your savings for a truck

VAT waiver makes no ‘fiscal sense’

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 6 2017

Europes intimate apparel brand Hunkemöller in Trinidad

Agostini’s sales and profit increase in 2016

NGL down by $0.49 to $20.50

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Second wanted man captured in police search for St Mary missionaries alleged killer

Florida airport shooter heard voices, brother questions why gov't allowed him to keep gun

Trinidad pastor on sex charges involving 13-year-old girl granted bail

Barbados Gov’t issues warning about use of alternative medicines

Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farewell speech

Brazilian official resigns after celebrating inmate deaths

Bermuda records wettest January day

RELATED STORIES
Video: Nathan Trott Highlighted By West Ham

Nathan Trott Signs Pro Contract With West Ham

Video: Goalkeeper Nathan Trott’s “Brilliant” Saves

Video: Goalkeeper Nathan Trott’s “Brilliant” Saves

West Ham may throw Trott in at deep end

Goalkeeper Nathan Trott Signs With West Ham

Goalkeeper Nathan Trott Signs With West Ham

RECENT COMMENTS
30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

RECENT COMMENTS
30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...