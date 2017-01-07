BBC Breakfast blunder: 'I think you have the wrong guest'

Telegraph UK - Saturday, January 17, 2017

BBC Breakfast blunder: 'I think you have the wrong guest' ALL SECTIONS More BBC Breakfast blunder: 'I think you have the wrong guest' Watch | BBC Breakfast blunder: 'I think you have the wrong guest' 00:24 7 January 2017 12:52pm BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay mistakenly introduced the wrong...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
We don’t want your money, Tory Eurosceptics declare as donor threatens to cut funding over Brexit 

British painter revives Christian ancient art form of iconography in occupied West Bank   

Netanyahu's lawyer says there is 'no shred' of criminality as prime minister is questioned again by Israeli police

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 'breached impartiality' over Jeremy Corbyn report

Fans flock to see rare 'werewolf cat' at London cat show

Sir Ivan Rogers resigns from civil service days after quitting role as UK ambassador to EU

Joe Biden whispers 'God save the Queen' as he certifies the US election results



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
THIS MONTH LAST YEAR: January 2016 Entertainment In Review

Women Aglow praises courage

Call for new years new recruits

Prayer calendar is a ray of sunshine

Chug It makes a splash

AIM First Fest hits the mark

‘Thrills’ for Sean Paul and Sia

SPORTS more
Hope for T&T

QPCC out UWI T20

Ramdin, Rampaul back for T&T

T20s have made the difference, says batting star Smith

Big things ahead

Sport Scoreboard, January 7, 2017

Island Games selection dates

POLITICS more
T&T pastor on sex charge released on bail

Netanyahu's lawyer says there is 'no shred' of criminality as prime minister is questioned again by Israeli police

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 'breached impartiality' over Jeremy Corbyn report

Ramdin, Rampaul back for T&T

Island Games selection dates

Change comes down heavily on Kiwis side

Another shot

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 6 2017

Dont trash your savings for a truck

VAT waiver makes no ‘fiscal sense’

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 6 2017

Europes intimate apparel brand Hunkemöller in Trinidad

Agostini’s sales and profit increase in 2016

NGL down by $0.49 to $20.50

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Bermuda Police To Assist In Cayman Islands

Man shot in Pointe Michel

T&T pastor on sex charge released on bail

Netanyahu's lawyer says there is 'no shred' of criminality as prime minister is questioned again by Israeli police

Hope for T&T

QPCC out UWI T20

Big things ahead

RELATED STORIES
We don’t want your money, Tory Eurosceptics declare as donor threatens to cut funding over Brexit 

British painter revives Christian ancient art form of iconography in occupied West Bank   

Netanyahu's lawyer says there is 'no shred' of criminality as prime minister is questioned again by Israeli police

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 'breached impartiality' over Jeremy Corbyn report

Fans flock to see rare 'werewolf cat' at London cat show

Sir Ivan Rogers resigns from civil service days after quitting role as UK ambassador to EU

Joe Biden whispers 'God save the Queen' as he certifies the US election results

RECENT COMMENTS
30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

RECENT COMMENTS
30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
jemmy angel: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com } he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook account, good to know he...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...