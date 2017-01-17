Obama's star-studded leaving bash attended by Stevie Wonder, Meryl Streep and Paul McCartney

Telegraph UK - Saturday, January 17, 2017

At 5:50pm PST News of the party comes amid rumours that for his inauguration later this month, with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and American Idol finalist Jackie Evancho the only current acts on the bill. The party came after Michelle Obama gave her last speech as First Lady. In an emotional...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Kim Kardashian reveals she feared for her life as she speaks for the first time since Paris robbery

Michelle Obama makes her final speech as First Lady

Obama's farewell party rumoured to feature all-star line-up, as Donald Trump appears to scramble for inauguration performers

Trump inauguration a 'huge moment': Leaked recording captures row between Rockettes and employer over performance

Rebecca Ferguson will sing at Donald Trump's inauguration - but only if she can sing black protest song 'Strange Fruit'

Singer quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir rather than perform at Donald Trump's inauguration 

Donald Trump's inauguration: When does he become US president - and who will perform at the ceremony? 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chart Watch | Sean Paul rocks both sides of the Atlantic

The origins, rituals and practices of Judaism - Part II

Jesus and education the best combination - Deejay Sticko

Vybz on this evening

Cops want Tommy Lee

Alkaline leads YVA nods

Patrice Roberts for Bacchanal tonight

SPORTS more
ABCA: No Jumbo Cricket This Year

Visiting WICB delegation to carry out security assessment

Murray vs Djokovic for Qatar Open title

Aggressive Raonic downs Nadal in Brisbane

Murray, Djokovic set up dream Qatar final

Nene nails game-winning free throws

Federer unable to stop French advance

POLITICS more
PM and embattled diplomat refuse further comment on bribery scandal

PM announces WIOC expansion

Opposition airs concerns over ‘One Nation Concert’

Joe Biden whispers 'God save the Queen' as he certifies the US election results

Hearts, intestines ripped out in latest Brazil prison killing spree

Canada judge suspended for wearing Trump cap in court

Telecom company owner jailed for involvement in fraud link to Caribbean

BUSINESS more
Europes intimate apparel brand Hunkemöller in Trinidad

Agostini’s sales and profit increase in 2016

NGL down by $0.49 to $20.50

Commonsense Needed

Oretha Brown - living her dream with Health First Pharmacy

UPDATE: Digicel to expedite process for deployment of phone jammers in prisons

Quiet day on the BSX

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Murder victim’s sister appeals to killer to turn himself in

Kim Kardashian reveals she feared for her life as she speaks for the first time since Paris robbery

Hearts, intestines ripped out in latest Brazil prison killing spree

Canada judge suspended for wearing Trump cap in court

Telecom company owner jailed for involvement in fraud link to Caribbean

UNICEF says safe water now available for Haitians affected by Hurricane Matthew

Huge Antarctic ice block set to break off — scientists

RELATED STORIES
Kim Kardashian reveals she feared for her life as she speaks for the first time since Paris robbery

Michelle Obama makes her final speech as First Lady

Obama's farewell party rumoured to feature all-star line-up, as Donald Trump appears to scramble for inauguration performers

Trump inauguration a 'huge moment': Leaked recording captures row between Rockettes and employer over performance

Rebecca Ferguson will sing at Donald Trump's inauguration - but only if she can sing black protest song 'Strange Fruit'

Singer quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir rather than perform at Donald Trump's inauguration 

Donald Trump's inauguration: When does he become US president - and who will perform at the ceremony? 

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...