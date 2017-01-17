I CONFESS: Even animals run from abuse

Nation News - Saturday, January 17, 2017

THE HOLIDAY SEASON seems to bring out the worst in some men. Through the years I have found that around this period several men like to beat up their partners over the most frivolous things. For...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
I CONFESS: Women are much better cheaters

I CONFESS: Beware of users, big girls

DEAR CHRISTINE: I’m on to her tricks

I CONFESS: Sex machine almost cost me my marriage

I CONFESS: Stop blaming the outside woman

I CONFESS: Youth need all the guidance we can give

I CONFESS: Some women lie, cheat and steal



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Hockey’s success last year should gain mainstream consideration

Sean Paul rocks both sides of the Atlantic

Ready for Rebel Salute

I make the choices - 'Tappa' Whitmore

Jesus and education the best combination <I>- Deejay Sticko

Dan Marcus, Reggae Artist, Addresses Love and Family in New Music Release

'Kartel juror' case to resume on March 20

SPORTS more
Merry Boys crush Police in UWI T20

Edwards: TT hurt, hope to bounce back

25th Courts All Sectors Netball League on today

Veterans’ turn on the road

Holder off on football scholarship

A FIFA fillip

King stumbles in Adelaide

POLITICS more
Doodnath proceeding with cleanup campaign

Orientation for new Tunapuna/Piarco councillors

PM: New Tobago legislation coming

Imbert: Government will pay the bill

Kamla: Govt, OWTU in deal

No advice to devalue

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral

BUSINESS more
Europes intimate apparel brand Hunkemöller in Trinidad

Agostini’s sales and profit increase in 2016

NGL down by $0.49 to $20.50

Commonsense Needed

Oretha Brown - living her dream with Health First Pharmacy

UPDATE: Digicel to expedite process for deployment of phone jammers in prisons

Quiet day on the BSX

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Merry Boys crush Police in UWI T20

Citizens grill Dillon over rising crime

Help for Nelson Street fire victims

Tobago records 1st murder of 2017

Convicted for Firearm Possession, Eugene Bailey Makes a Break

Japanese Asako Solis Out on Bail after Domestic Incident Involving Firearm

Belmopan Police Report Lesser Crime in 2016

RELATED STORIES
I CONFESS: Women are much better cheaters

I CONFESS: Beware of users, big girls

DEAR CHRISTINE: I’m on to her tricks

I CONFESS: Sex machine almost cost me my marriage

I CONFESS: Stop blaming the outside woman

I CONFESS: Youth need all the guidance we can give

I CONFESS: Some women lie, cheat and steal

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
christopher klien: Thanks Ben for recommending HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM to me. His work rate is exceptional and above all very polite. Thank you for the email hack. I know he operates on upgrades of credit...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...