Letter: Obama must not pardon Garvey

Montserrat Reporter - Friday, January 17, 2017

Â  CNN â January 6, 2017 Â  Dear Sir: A few days ago, the BBC reported that there is an intensive campaign by some groups in Jamaica and elsewhere to get the outgoing American president to pardon Jamaicaâs first National Hero, Marcus Garvey. These campaigners hope to get the pardon...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Congresswoman renews call for Marcus Garvey pardon

Sir Hillary wants US pardon for Marcus Garvey

UWI vice chancellor joins call for Obama to pardon Garvey

PM lobbies Diaspora’s support for petition seeking Marcus Garvey pardon

Video: Dr Swan On Marcus Garvey’s Legacy

C'bean Diaspora join campaign to exonerate Marcus Garvey

Caribbean groups urge Obama to exonerate Marcus Garvey



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
What causes bullying?

‘Sing’ is not a bad way to pass a couple of hours

‘Holla, holla, holla’

It’s a rake ‘n’ scrape and gospel celebration

Students to star with international talent

Charity shares Chew Stories

Ros in winter time? Its the new normal

SPORTS more
PharmaChem is the title sponsor for the Dog Days Half Marathon

Education ministry’s Sports Unit donates to two sporting initiatives

Race for the Cure event gaining popularity locally

‘We had no intention of marching with PLP’

NSC clears air on funding

T&T hopes hanging by thread after Suriname loss

Windies star Brathwaite named to replace injured Russell

POLITICS more
Cayman Islands backs Sargasso project

Misinformation on Americas Cup spending

Infrequent mailboat visits impacting Cat Island

McCartney: Baha Mar VAT concession an appalling giveaway

FNMs no-show at BTC probe meeting

Woman called police after grandson hid gun in house

‘We had no intention of marching with PLP’

BUSINESS more
Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce appoints new board of directors

BAMSI lettuce makes a splash at Atlantis expo

Infrequent mailboat visits impacting Cat Island

BNT expresses concerns about potential sand mining for Florida beaches

Sands: Need for BCA meeting to address Baha Mar tax exemption concerns

McCartney: Baha Mar VAT concession an appalling giveaway

PharmaChem is the title sponsor for the Dog Days Half Marathon

TECH more
Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

CRIME more
Former Moravian Minister calls on church leadership to take action

It’s a rake ‘n’ scrape and gospel celebration

Education ministry’s Sports Unit donates to two sporting initiatives

Race for the Cure event gaining popularity locally

Woman called police after grandson hid gun in house

Man sentenced for pulling gun on mom during fight

Man murdered in Foxdale

RELATED STORIES
Congresswoman renews call for Marcus Garvey pardon

Sir Hillary wants US pardon for Marcus Garvey

UWI vice chancellor joins call for Obama to pardon Garvey

PM lobbies Diaspora’s support for petition seeking Marcus Garvey pardon

Video: Dr Swan On Marcus Garvey’s Legacy

C'bean Diaspora join campaign to exonerate Marcus Garvey

Caribbean groups urge Obama to exonerate Marcus Garvey

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: hould you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: hould you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...