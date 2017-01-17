Lake to make full recovery

Antigua Observer - Friday, January 17, 2017

The minister responsible for Public Works, Eustace âTecoâ Lake, was âdoing much betterâ late yesterday than when he was admitted to Mount St Johnâs Medical Centre withÂ kidney complications on Wednesday. Last evening, in a release, Chief of Staff Lionel âMaxâ...read more

0
