Peoples Campaign world is indeed watching

Royal Gazette - Thursday, January 17, 2017

While the eyes of the world are on the threat of disruption for the 2017 Americas Cup, the Peoples Campaign activist group has charged that the Governments response to those who disagree with them is also being watched. In a statement issued this afternoon, the group expressed shock at what it...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Unions broaden attack

‘Attempts To Disrupt Would Set Our Island Back’

‘Attempts To Disrupt Would Set Our Island Back’

Gibbons Furbert is threatening jobs

Live Civil war threat, media kicked out

Live Furbert threatens Americas Cup

People’s Campaign: Permit Denial Is ‘Political’



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jahmiel set for Magnum Live

Guyana-based artiste looks to Ja for musical growth

Sandz partners with Jamaica Carnival

Raine Seville making strides

'I am not dead' says Ganggoolie after serious dance fail

Dip Suh was hot

Alkaline's fans bash Beenie Man

SPORTS more
TAJ audits employees receiving multiple tax threshold benefits

Forex: J$128.55 to one US dollar

UDC appoints new general manager

Kingston will be capital city of the Caribbean, says Mayor Williams

British prime minister to visit Donald Trump in spring

Garvey's National Hero insignia donated to Liberty Hall museum

Govt's tourism anti-harassment drive lauded

POLITICS more
Simmons: ‘Will Assist In Ensuring AC Is Success’

TAJ audits employees receiving multiple tax threshold benefits

Forex: J$128.55 to one US dollar

UDC appoints new general manager

Kingston will be capital city of the Caribbean, says Mayor Williams

British prime minister to visit Donald Trump in spring

Garvey's National Hero insignia donated to Liberty Hall museum

BUSINESS more
St Kitts government to step up support for SMEs in 2017

Dominican Republic remittances jump by US$1.1B in 6 years

Good ties will continue with a Trump White House: top diplomat

LIAT pilots waiting to see how the airline deals with disruptive passenger

Dominica Republic tows hulk ships in ambitious harbor cleanup

Leaf EV checks in at Hilton

GB to experience automated vehicle licensing system in Feb.

TECH more
Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

CRIME more
TAJ audits employees receiving multiple tax threshold benefits

Forex: J$128.55 to one US dollar

UDC appoints new general manager

Kingston will be capital city of the Caribbean, says Mayor Williams

British prime minister to visit Donald Trump in spring

Garvey's National Hero insignia donated to Liberty Hall museum

Govt's tourism anti-harassment drive lauded

RELATED STORIES
Unions broaden attack

‘Attempts To Disrupt Would Set Our Island Back’

‘Attempts To Disrupt Would Set Our Island Back’

Gibbons Furbert is threatening jobs

Live Civil war threat, media kicked out

Live Furbert threatens Americas Cup

People’s Campaign: Permit Denial Is ‘Political’

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: hould you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: hould you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...