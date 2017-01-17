Sir Andy Murray extends winning streak to 26 matches

Antigua Observer - Thursday, January 17, 2017

Sir Andy Murray reached the Qatar Open quarter-finals with a battling 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 win over Austrian Gerald Melzer. World number 68 Melzer produced a gutsy display, saving eight first-set points before eventually succumbing to the world number one in the tie-break. The Austrian broke as...read more

