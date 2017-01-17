Scotia Investments delivers state-of-the-art machine

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, January 17, 2017

The Scotia Investments team were proud to join Dr Carl Bruce of the Caribbean Association of Neurosurgeons for the presentation of a new vital piece of paediatric intensive care equipment to the University Hospital of the West Indies recently.The...read more

