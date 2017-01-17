Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development Seeking to forge partnerships

Kaieteur News - Thursday, January 17, 2017

âWe have a number of very talented sportsmen and women in this region and I will do whatever I can to ensure that they garner the right opportunities to propel their development.â This is the commitment given by Regional Executive Officer of Region 8, Rafel Downes who is embarking on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Two honoured during Region Eight’s Independence flag raising

Region 8 Jubilee Football Competition launched

Regal Sports lends support to RCA’s Sports development drive

Albion Community Centre Cricket Club honours Permaul : Sports is critical to the development of any society - Minister Persaud

Mahdia residents demand REO’s removal

No-confidence against REO of Region 8… Showdown likely as Local Govt. asks for evidence

Mahdia in crisis…REO claims of vandalism to water system seek to criminalize miners- Regional officials



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A drop top in the land of one drop

Hanks, Kidman honored as 2017 awards season starts in Palm Springs

Chinese city of Harbin prepares for massive ice festival

A-Math creates new reggae-based genre

Dizee Carta is 'hot a road'

McClurkin delivers at 'The Experience'

New Year dull without Sting - DJ Lux, Patrick Roberts say local stage shows are needed

SPORTS more
Rampaul back for Red Force

Johnson says batting out of position cost him runs

Hamstring injury leaves Russell Big Bash campaign in doubt

A ‘day’ To Remember

Central Sports open UWI T20

More problems for India cricket

Boca Juniors are champs

POLITICS more
A ‘day’ To Remember

More problems for India cricket

6 to Vie for Thirteenth Senate Position

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20 captaincy

PM urges 'common sense' as strike looms in Trinidad

PM urges Jamaicans to reject culture of dons

BUSINESS more
Tighter Belts

Guyana looks to China’s cooperation to achieve ‘green’ state

Fed minutes: If economy heats up, rate hikes may accelerate

Butterfield shares up 2.9

NY governor unveils US$10b plan to improve JFK airport

North region business leaders laud official measures for economy

Dominica Republic tows hulk ships in ambitiousharbor cleanup

TECH more
Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

CRIME more
Central Sports open UWI T20

More problems for India cricket

Awards for Top Cops in Rural Eastern Division

Dorian Pakeman Charges Coming; Department Was Fair to Alfonso Noble in Mishaps

Is Ex-C.E.O. to Blame for Immigration’s Black Eye?

What’s the Strategy for Police Department?

Gangs and Guns Standing in the Way of Crime-Free Belize

RELATED STORIES
Two honoured during Region Eight’s Independence flag raising

Region 8 Jubilee Football Competition launched

Regal Sports lends support to RCA’s Sports development drive

Albion Community Centre Cricket Club honours Permaul : Sports is critical to the development of any society - Minister Persaud

Mahdia residents demand REO’s removal

No-confidence against REO of Region 8… Showdown likely as Local Govt. asks for evidence

Mahdia in crisis…REO claims of vandalism to water system seek to criminalize miners- Regional officials

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Celebration Brands launches in Mandeville
simone: what is the address and email address of CLB in mandeville

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...