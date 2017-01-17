Video: Acting Minister On Permit Application

Bernews - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

Acting Minister of Home Affairs Cole Simons held press conference this afternoon [Jan 4] to respond to the statement from St. Paulâs AME...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Video: Acting Minister On Permit Application

Name and marital status key to Tweed denial

Church attacks minister

Premier Michael Dunkley Meets With AME Bishop

St. Paul Church Statement On Permit Application

St. Paul Church Statement On Permit Application

AME Church hits out at Gordon-Pamplin



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A-Math creates new reggae-based genre

Dizee Carta is 'hot a road'

McClurkin delivers at 'The Experience'

New Year dull without Sting - DJ Lux, Patrick Roberts say local stage shows are needed

Tony Anthony trying to 'change the world'

Chevaughn sees musical wealth with 'Quintillionaire'

Vegas sings of conversion to Christianity

SPORTS more
World athletics chief backs new Usain Bolt event

Buckeye Cruise for Cancer, Bahamas Roadmasters to host charity road race

Hield gets NBA West Conference Rookie of the Month honor

The next big thing in college basketball

Pakistan hopes to host Windies for Twenty20s

Electrical short circuit blamed for Silver Lake fire

Roseau South MP satisfied with support for Silver Lake victims

POLITICS more
PM’s address to the nation

PM refutes Linton’s claims on illegal passport sales

Video: Acting Minister On Permit Application

‘Attempts To Disrupt Would Set Our Island Back’

‘We Hope That This Dispute Is Resolved Swiftly’

PM Skerrit says Linton’s claim of threats a distraction

St Thomas PNP councillors urged to swear oaths; AG says JLP acted lawfully

BUSINESS more
BTA: Visiting Teams Help Shoulder Season Jobs

Barbadian Company with Caribbean Foundations and International Clients

The Spirit of Barbados — Richard Seale

A Barbadian Ophthalmologist with Good Vision — Dr. Kim Jebodhsingh

Unrest damaging to island, warns Chamber

Communications service providers, URCA butt heads over QoS regulations

Carey: Trump presidency could mean more luxury property sales

TECH more
Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

CRIME more
PM refutes Linton’s claims on illegal passport sales

More than 100 hurt in New York train derailment

Texas resident missing from relative’s Kingston home

St Thomas PNP councillors urged to swear oaths; AG says JLP acted lawfully

Readers at odds over deporting immigrant children of illegal US residents

T&T Gov’t calls meeting as union serves strike notice

'Nothing wrong with me psychologically' — Dylann Roof

RELATED STORIES
Video: Acting Minister On Permit Application

Name and marital status key to Tweed denial

Church attacks minister

Premier Michael Dunkley Meets With AME Bishop

St. Paul Church Statement On Permit Application

St. Paul Church Statement On Permit Application

AME Church hits out at Gordon-Pamplin

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

A sporting goodbye 2016
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Belize Hosts First Yoga International Festival
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Healthy Living: First “Living in Womb Wellness Retreat” This Weekend
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Controversial win for Man U
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Man United win 4th straight, beats West Ham 3-1
christopher klien: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to (Mr Anderson) HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM who helped me track my cheating husband when he was having an affair,...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
miesha: Hello everyone!I had seen so many recommendations about blackhathacker@keemail.me,so I contacted him to help spy on my spouse cell phone. He was really efficient and now I have access to...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

A sporting goodbye 2016
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...