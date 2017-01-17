Super50 trails set for Friday and Saturday at Providence

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

The national selectors have invited 28 players for two trail matches set for Friday and Saturday at Providence to select the Guyana side for this yearâs Regional Super50 which commences on January 24 in Barbados and Antigua. The following players have been invited: Shimron Hetymer, Leon...read more

