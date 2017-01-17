Union gets support for strike within energy sector

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Tuesday expressed support for the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) that has threatened to call a strike at the state-owned oil company, PETROTRIN from Wednesday if last minute talks over salary increases for workers fail.read more

