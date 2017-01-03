No lead in murder at lawyer’s home

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

THREE months after the brutal killing of a man at prominent attorney-at-law Patrick Baileyâs upper St Andrew home, the police say they are no closer to identifying the criminal responsible for the crime. Local News Tue, 03 Jan 2017 00:00:00 GMT Loyal JPS customers get $500 gift...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Attorney Patrick Bailey gives statement in death probe

Attorney Patrick Bailey gives statement in death probe

Popular lawyer stressed after murder at his house

Doctor says attorney Patrick Bailey seriously ill after caretaker's murder at his home

Cop suspected of killing brother

Ministers want persons kept out of jail for small amount of ganja

Police deny beating lock-up inmate



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A-Math comes up with with new formula

Haile Might to release debut album

Chiney KiKi pens ode to strong women

Passage - Hector “Bunny” Williams

“Chinna” Smith hosts Junior Byles tribute

Up to the ‘Minuit’

Iba Mahr pleased

SPORTS more
Saintfiet wants players with right attitude

Control Unit repeats in Sians Gold Sprint

Dwayne Smith calls time on Pride 50-overs career

Soca Warriors face serious challenges

Riley says CBA helped stifled WICB plans

Pollard poor run continues

Time to get on the ‘Bay!’

POLITICS more
Police question Netanyahu as part of graft probe

Gross profits

Farmer turns crops into powder

40 farmers turning ‘bush into business’

PHOTO: New Year baby gets LASCO gifts

Street scenes — January 3

A good word from Santa

BUSINESS more
Two T&T firms sanctioned by IDB

TTCB boasts of historic 2016 season

Get A Free Business Listing In Bernews App

Digicel donates prosthetic leg to St John man

Port Authority to tow hulks, derelict boats from the capital's rivers

Deadline to halt ship bone yards will be enforced: Environment

Enstar Acquires Dana Companies For $91.5M

TECH more
Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

CRIME more
Police question Netanyahu as part of graft probe

Gross profits

Farmer turns crops into powder

40 farmers turning ‘bush into business’

PHOTO: New Year baby gets LASCO gifts

Street scenes — January 3

A good word from Santa

RELATED STORIES
Attorney Patrick Bailey gives statement in death probe

Attorney Patrick Bailey gives statement in death probe

Popular lawyer stressed after murder at his house

Doctor says attorney Patrick Bailey seriously ill after caretaker's murder at his home

Cop suspected of killing brother

Ministers want persons kept out of jail for small amount of ganja

Police deny beating lock-up inmate

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

A sporting goodbye 2016
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Over 200 Jamaicans deported from The Bahamas this year
robinson: Do you need a loan, it is an opportunity for you. Using the opportunity to change the situation. If you are in need of short-term loans and long-term, we are at your disposal. All loans are...

Taiwan announces U.S. itinerary for president, upsetting China
robinson: Do you need a loan, it is an opportunity for you. Using the opportunity to change the situation. If you are in need of short-term loans and long-term, we are at your disposal. All loans are...

Polish men sentenced in restaurant wiretaps
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Tasha: Hello,herbal doctor Oduku cured me of HSV1&2 with the help of his herbal medicine. he have herbal cure to all manner of STD, you can contact him anytime via email odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
ivan: Hello all we are providing Hacking services (with proof) online hacking make money and live better life we deals All credit card, bank transfer, paypal transfer we are also teaching hacking...

Four people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang which killed one bystander, Chinese authorities say
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: I have used Cyberhacklove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

A sporting goodbye 2016
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Over 200 Jamaicans deported from The Bahamas this year
robinson: Do you need a loan, it is an opportunity for you. Using the opportunity to change the situation. If you are in need of short-term loans and long-term, we are at your disposal. All loans are...

Taiwan announces U.S. itinerary for president, upsetting China
robinson: Do you need a loan, it is an opportunity for you. Using the opportunity to change the situation. If you are in need of short-term loans and long-term, we are at your disposal. All loans are...

Polish men sentenced in restaurant wiretaps
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Tasha: Hello,herbal doctor Oduku cured me of HSV1&2 with the help of his herbal medicine. he have herbal cure to all manner of STD, you can contact him anytime via email odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
ivan: Hello all we are providing Hacking services (with proof) online hacking make money and live better life we deals All credit card, bank transfer, paypal transfer we are also teaching hacking...

Four people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang which killed one bystander, Chinese authorities say
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...