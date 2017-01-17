JDF battalion for MoBay

Jamaica Observer - Monday, January 17, 2017

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday disclosed that the Government will increase its efforts to tackle the countryâs nagging crime problem, saying that in western parishes the police will split their operational focus in two and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will boost manpower....read more

