Wells rescues point with superb late free-kick

Antigua Observer - Sunday, January 17, 2017

LONDON, Dec 31, CMC â Bermudian striker Nahki Wells heightened speculation over a possible move in the January transfer window by salvaging a point for Huddersfield Town with a superb injury-time free-kick in a 1-1 draw against struggling Blackburn Rovers at the John Smithâs Stadium...read more

