This Week's Shutterbugs

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, January 17, 2017

| 12:00 AM A peacock in its glorious hues at Appleton Estate, St Elizabeth - photo by Ashish Jhingran One of the final sunsets of 2016, photographed from Rick's Cafe, Negril by Sanjhi Khanna A rose, as it blooms, Artwork at Gardens of Wiltshire, Trelawny. 1 2 3 4 More Stories Videos Latest Blogs...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival at Sugar Bay as new year beckons

‘Super Saturday’ Event To Feature Gombey Art

Celebrate the start of a new year

Happy New Year and be nicer to opponents

What I have learnt from God in 2016

Collie hits at Roberts’ Minnis comments

Chef Donates $2516 From Annual Charity Event

SPORTS more
RHTY&SC, M.S Dedicates award to Club Patron and Cricket Sponsors

Badminton enjoyed success in 2016…But more Government and Corporate support needed – GBA President

2016 cricket review (Part 1)…Guyana’s youth inspire hope, but more developmental work needed by GCB

YBG thanks stakeholders for support in 2016

UDFA/ GT Beer year end football final on tonight at MSC

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub 'terror attack': official

White House condemns 'horrific' Istanbul attack

POLITICS more
The light of progress shall shine brighter in 2017

Once Upon A Pastime

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub 'terror attack': official

White House condemns 'horrific' Istanbul attack

NSWMA contracting private garbage collectors not solving pile-up problem - PNP

PHOTOS: Revellers around the world bid adieu to 2016

Ex-Haitian colonel, who plotted against Duvalier, dies

BUSINESS more
Man arrested after shouting 'bomb' at Berlin New Year party

PHOTOS: Revellers around the world bid adieu to 2016

Ex-Haitian colonel, who plotted against Duvalier, dies

Pakistan hopeful but WICB expected to reject T20 offer

Venezuela frees ex-presidential candidate, five other dissidents

Digicel Squash Championships Results: Day #2

Digicel Squash Championships Results: Day #2

TECH more
Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

CRIME more
Police excel at crime solving in 2016

Ex-cop accuses police of releasing prime carjacking suspects

One year later…Investigators yet to build strong case on Pradoville Two matter

Police Target New Year's Gunfire

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub 'terror attack': official

White House condemns 'horrific' Istanbul attack

Police Charged Two with Murder

RELATED STORIES
This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

This Week's Shutterbugs

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: We all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get me the contact of...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
steller: dr.dudu has really made me so much believe in him by getting me cure of herpes virus with his herbal treatment. i really appreciate you dr.odudu for bringing back happiness to my life again....

Over 200 Jamaicans deported from The Bahamas this year
robinson: Do you need a loan, it is an opportunity for you. Using the opportunity to change the situation. If you are in need of short-term loans and long-term, we are at your disposal. All loans are...

Taiwan announces U.S. itinerary for president, upsetting China
robinson: Do you need a loan, it is an opportunity for you. Using the opportunity to change the situation. If you are in need of short-term loans and long-term, we are at your disposal. All loans are...

Polish men sentenced in restaurant wiretaps
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Tasha: Hello,herbal doctor Oduku cured me of HSV1&2 with the help of his herbal medicine. he have herbal cure to all manner of STD, you can contact him anytime via email odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
ivan: Hello all we are providing Hacking services (with proof) online hacking make money and live better life we deals All credit card, bank transfer, paypal transfer we are also teaching hacking...

Four people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang which killed one bystander, Chinese authorities say
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
VILNA U. MILLER: I wish to achieve all that you wish us to have . I live in a shelter in America. I am not a citizen and is unable to work. I do not work for years. The computer that I use are also used by many...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
VILNA U. MILLER: Read you email helping people from poverty. I am a minister but do not have a church. I live in a shelter in the America. Other people have access to the same computers I use including management....

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: We all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get me the contact of...

Roberts: PLPs will march downtown
steller: dr.dudu has really made me so much believe in him by getting me cure of herpes virus with his herbal treatment. i really appreciate you dr.odudu for bringing back happiness to my life again....

Over 200 Jamaicans deported from The Bahamas this year
robinson: Do you need a loan, it is an opportunity for you. Using the opportunity to change the situation. If you are in need of short-term loans and long-term, we are at your disposal. All loans are...

Taiwan announces U.S. itinerary for president, upsetting China
robinson: Do you need a loan, it is an opportunity for you. Using the opportunity to change the situation. If you are in need of short-term loans and long-term, we are at your disposal. All loans are...

Polish men sentenced in restaurant wiretaps
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Tasha: Hello,herbal doctor Oduku cured me of HSV1&2 with the help of his herbal medicine. he have herbal cure to all manner of STD, you can contact him anytime via email odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
ivan: Hello all we are providing Hacking services (with proof) online hacking make money and live better life we deals All credit card, bank transfer, paypal transfer we are also teaching hacking...

Four people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang which killed one bystander, Chinese authorities say
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
VILNA U. MILLER: I wish to achieve all that you wish us to have . I live in a shelter in America. I am not a citizen and is unable to work. I do not work for years. The computer that I use are also used by many...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
VILNA U. MILLER: Read you email helping people from poverty. I am a minister but do not have a church. I live in a shelter in the America. Other people have access to the same computers I use including management....