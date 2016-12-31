Ministerial order stopping cocoa production lifted

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, December 16, 2016

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries has lifted a ministerial order, placed in August, which stopped cocoa production across the island, in response to the frosty pod rot disease affecting the plant. Local News Sat, 31 Dec 2016 14:54:01...read more

