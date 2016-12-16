ODI denies rumours of more than two million ID cards lost

Antigua Observer - Friday, December 16, 2016

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Dec 30, CMC â The National Office of Identification (ONI) has denied rumours suggesting that it is unable to account for more than two million identification cards.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Haiti postpones release official election results

Haiti successfully vaccinates 729, 000 persons against cholera

Haitians may vote for new head of state in October

Commission says October vote “stained by irregularities”

OAS chief meets with Haiti’s PM

Wife of former president calls for unity in dealing with Dominican Republic policy

HAITI-HEALTH- Haiti denies reports of Ebola case



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dolls keep Gombey tradition alive

PSS student to represent Dominica at Talented Teen Pageant

The Nutcracker Production To Show This Evening

AFTER 12: Army Wear gets attention!

Mishka gives concert profits to Chewstick

For the Reckord | C'bean sensibility to Drama School's choices

UWI's Sickle Cell Unit hosts Christmas treat

SPORTS more
Riviere says firefighters assaulted in Silver Lake; calls for protection

DFP welcomes support for Silver Lake fire victims

Electrical short circuit blamed for Silver Lake fire

Port Royal & BF&M Introduce “Golf4Life” Series

Bermuda Sailors Continue In Orange Bowl

Digicel Squash Championships Results: Day #1

Sport scoreboard, December 30, 2016

POLITICS more
PLP Tweed decision political, unfair

St. Vincent international airport to open February 14

Pilots want action taken against disruptive LIAT passenger

Pilot association hopes LIAT will deal with disruptive passenger

Pilots want action taken against disruptive LIAT passenger

Diver stung by venomous lionfish off Florida hospitalised  

Taiwanese president plans 2 US stops, likely irking China

BUSINESS more
PSS student to represent Dominica at Talented Teen Pageant

Pilots want action taken against disruptive LIAT passenger

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 29 2016

Digicel Squash Championships Results: Day #1

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 29 2016

Digicel Squash Championships Results: Day #1

Pilot association hopes LIAT will deal with disruptive passenger

TECH more
CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

Packed Independence weekend for Dominicans in BVI

CRIME more
Government moving on pranksters

Bahamas repatriates more than six thousand illegal migrants in 2016

British police say George Michael autopsy ‘inconclusive’, more tests needed

Riviere says firefighters assaulted in Silver Lake; calls for protection

Unfit to be a government minister

Church suspends pastor in sex crime probe

St Thomas murder suspect allegedly attacks shopkeeper

RELATED STORIES
Haiti postpones release official election results

Haiti successfully vaccinates 729, 000 persons against cholera

Haitians may vote for new head of state in October

Commission says October vote “stained by irregularities”

OAS chief meets with Haiti’s PM

Wife of former president calls for unity in dealing with Dominican Republic policy

HAITI-HEALTH- Haiti denies reports of Ebola case

RECENT COMMENTS
Polish men sentenced in restaurant wiretaps
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Tasha: Hello,herbal doctor Oduku cured me of HSV1&2 with the help of his herbal medicine. he have herbal cure to all manner of STD, you can contact him anytime via email odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
ivan: Hello all we are providing Hacking services (with proof) online hacking make money and live better life we deals All credit card, bank transfer, paypal transfer we are also teaching hacking...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Four people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang which killed one bystander, Chinese authorities say
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
VILNA U. MILLER: I wish to achieve all that you wish us to have . I live in a shelter in America. I am not a citizen and is unable to work. I do not work for years. The computer that I use are also used by many...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
VILNA U. MILLER: Read you email helping people from poverty. I am a minister but do not have a church. I live in a shelter in the America. Other people have access to the same computers I use including management....

14-y-o girl sentenced for murdering St Vincent schoolmate
Susan Morgan: Hi Friends i am so glad to write this article today to tell the world how Dr Ekpiku cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life has...

Sandals adding new six-star resort in St Lucia
john williams: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
JANE SMITH: Am James smith from USA... this is unbelievable i have be suffering for {Genital Herpes virus} how i get cure from my herpes virus with the help of Dr Adagba is a great herbalist man from Africa...

RECENT COMMENTS
Polish men sentenced in restaurant wiretaps
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Tasha: Hello,herbal doctor Oduku cured me of HSV1&2 with the help of his herbal medicine. he have herbal cure to all manner of STD, you can contact him anytime via email odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
ivan: Hello all we are providing Hacking services (with proof) online hacking make money and live better life we deals All credit card, bank transfer, paypal transfer we are also teaching hacking...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Four people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang which killed one bystander, Chinese authorities say
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
VILNA U. MILLER: I wish to achieve all that you wish us to have . I live in a shelter in America. I am not a citizen and is unable to work. I do not work for years. The computer that I use are also used by many...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
VILNA U. MILLER: Read you email helping people from poverty. I am a minister but do not have a church. I live in a shelter in the America. Other people have access to the same computers I use including management....

14-y-o girl sentenced for murdering St Vincent schoolmate
Susan Morgan: Hi Friends i am so glad to write this article today to tell the world how Dr Ekpiku cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life has...

Sandals adding new six-star resort in St Lucia
john williams: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
JANE SMITH: Am James smith from USA... this is unbelievable i have be suffering for {Genital Herpes virus} how i get cure from my herpes virus with the help of Dr Adagba is a great herbalist man from Africa...