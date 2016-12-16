TBOP: Govt Did Not Comply With Parks Act

Bernews - Thursday, December 16, 2016

As part of a private civil case, the Chief Justice Ian Kawaley has ruled in the Supreme Court that Government did not comply with Section 4 of the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Action Group ‘Disappointed’ Over Meeting

Action Group ‘Disappointed’ Over Meeting

People Urged To Attend Meeting About Gardens

Park Campaigners Deliver 3,700 Name Petition

TBOP Seeking Help To Reach 5,000 Signatures

TBOP Welcomes Botanical Gardens Court Ruling

TBOP Welcomes Botanical Gardens Court Ruling



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Minnis touts FNM’s economic plan for The Bahamas

Six to vie for Carnival Princess 2017

PSS student to represent Dominica at Talented Teen Pageant

“Toast The New Year” At Cosmopolitan Nightclub

St. George’s Ice Skating Rink Extends Dates

IN PICTURES: Waraka Sewinal Festival 2016

PNPYO wants Montague to go

SPORTS more
Four receive FIFA badges for 2017 football season

Road in Cabanis may be realigned

‘Tum Tum’ comes up huge for the Spartans

Jeffery Gibson looking for redemption this season

The Nassau Guardian’s: Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Photos: Ipswich To Offer Youngsters Experience

Photos: Ipswich To Offer Youngsters Experience

POLITICS more
Gov’t moves to assist Silver Lake families

Road collapses at Cabanis

Haiti postpones release of official election results

Minister: Rev Tweed’s Permit Has Been Refused

BIU Call Meeting To Discuss Rev Tweed’s Permit

PHOTOS: Driver hospitalised after early morning crash

Puerto Rico receives US$2M to fight Zika epidemic in mountains 

BUSINESS more
Flow TV for everyone

Thirteen-year land dispute leaves property owner frustrated

No date yet for Memories Grand Bahama reopening

URCA developing disaster preparedness plan focused on ICT sector

Minnis touts FNM’s economic plan for The Bahamas

Ministry of Foreign Affairs dispels devaluation rumors

Minnis: FNM infighting over

TECH more
CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

Packed Independence weekend for Dominicans in BVI

CRIME more
PHOTOS: Driver hospitalised after early morning crash

Puerto Rico receives US$2M to fight Zika epidemic in mountains 

BOJ says over $100B in circulation before Christmas Day

Haiti postpones release of official election results 

Suspect held in disabled St Ann woman’s murder

US expels 35 Russian intel agents over vote hacking

UHWI acquires over $800-m worth of equipment

RELATED STORIES
Action Group ‘Disappointed’ Over Meeting

Action Group ‘Disappointed’ Over Meeting

People Urged To Attend Meeting About Gardens

Park Campaigners Deliver 3,700 Name Petition

TBOP Seeking Help To Reach 5,000 Signatures

TBOP Welcomes Botanical Gardens Court Ruling

TBOP Welcomes Botanical Gardens Court Ruling

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
patricia: I once hired globalhackteam35@gmail.com. Professional, Skilled and perfect hackers for hire. He's the real deal. My husband was a serial cheater, Had to save myself and the kids so I hired him and...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Four people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang which killed one bystander, Chinese authorities say
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
VILNA U. MILLER: I wish to achieve all that you wish us to have . I live in a shelter in America. I am not a citizen and is unable to work. I do not work for years. The computer that I use are also used by many...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
VILNA U. MILLER: Read you email helping people from poverty. I am a minister but do not have a church. I live in a shelter in the America. Other people have access to the same computers I use including management....

14-y-o girl sentenced for murdering St Vincent schoolmate
Susan Morgan: Hi Friends i am so glad to write this article today to tell the world how Dr Ekpiku cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life has...

Sandals adding new six-star resort in St Lucia
john williams: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
JANE SMITH: Am James smith from USA... this is unbelievable i have be suffering for {Genital Herpes virus} how i get cure from my herpes virus with the help of Dr Adagba is a great herbalist man from Africa...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand'
agent bob: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. ILLUMINATI. contact us now illuminatitemple03@gmail.com or you call our agent number +2347062982173 .? Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
patricia: I once hired globalhackteam35@gmail.com. Professional, Skilled and perfect hackers for hire. He's the real deal. My husband was a serial cheater, Had to save myself and the kids so I hired him and...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Four people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang which killed one bystander, Chinese authorities say
daniel: Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of this post, and the fact that this is all Greek to me. I was diagnosed with HSV-2 but have no symptoms. Had a full panel...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
VILNA U. MILLER: I wish to achieve all that you wish us to have . I live in a shelter in America. I am not a citizen and is unable to work. I do not work for years. The computer that I use are also used by many...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
VILNA U. MILLER: Read you email helping people from poverty. I am a minister but do not have a church. I live in a shelter in the America. Other people have access to the same computers I use including management....

14-y-o girl sentenced for murdering St Vincent schoolmate
Susan Morgan: Hi Friends i am so glad to write this article today to tell the world how Dr Ekpiku cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life has...

Sandals adding new six-star resort in St Lucia
john williams: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
JANE SMITH: Am James smith from USA... this is unbelievable i have be suffering for {Genital Herpes virus} how i get cure from my herpes virus with the help of Dr Adagba is a great herbalist man from Africa...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand'
agent bob: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. ILLUMINATI. contact us now illuminatitemple03@gmail.com or you call our agent number +2347062982173 .? Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood...