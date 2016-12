The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships JANE SMITH: Am James smith from USA... this is unbelievable i have be suffering for {Genital Herpes virus} how i get cure from my herpes virus with the help of Dr Adagba is a great herbalist man from Africa...



Rowley’s second son makes family appearance Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...



Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season joy: WELCOME TO GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF THE ILLUMINATI,Hello Good People Of The World, Are you a business man or an artist, a Politicians, a pastor and you want to become rich,big, Powerful and famous in...



Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today Marvin Johnson: Do you want to become a member of a great temple and be a star in the world, or you want to become very rich in life and nobody can stop you from it, or you want to become famous in life for...



30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...



Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand' agent bob: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. ILLUMINATI. contact us now illuminatitemple03@gmail.com or you call our agent number +2347062982173 .? Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood...



Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...



Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...



2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world