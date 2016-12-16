Of sun, sea, and historical sites

Antigua Observer - Wednesday, December 16, 2016

Travelling creates so many exciting experiences. Exploring new territories, savouring exotic foods, and taking in different vistas â it can all be quite exhilarating.Â  Of special interest can be sites of historical significance. They provide insight into the past and serve to educate...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
LIAT passenger fined for bomb threat

Police taking a more aggressive approach to drivers with outstanding tickets

Hurricane Hunter aircraft to be stationed in Barbados

The Warriors Cup is back

Nation prepares for Tropical Storm Danny

Anthony Stuart calls for senators to be elected

Sun, sea… and historical sites



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Highlights of Carrie Fisher's Hollywood life and times

Actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Crime Free Christmas concert rocks New Kingston

Celebs roll out for Sagicor Group's S.T.A.R.S. Week activities

Crime Free Christmas a success

Performances from Big Youth, Sister Carol to kick off golden jubilee

Reggae Girlz end year at number 65

SPORTS more
Bridgmohan moves up with Boxing Day double

PM Skerrit urges collaboration over improving Windies

Canadian swimmers choose TT for training

Look Loy queries selection of TT team

Sleeping on basketball court

A THORNY ISSUE: Carlos king of the lot

Out of danger

POLITICS more
PM Browne pays tribute to Sir Dwight

PM Skerrit urges collaboration over improving Windies

Look Loy queries selection of TT team

Life, family, death, shake-up

Grenada Gov’t denies secret oil deal

‘Grace of giving’ upheld by Scripture

Thirty one cynical condemnations of Guyana

BUSINESS more
Petrotrin to cut costs in 2017

Grenada Gov’t denies secret oil deal

CTO: Challenging year for tourism

Cellular Planet is bmobile’s Top Flagship Dealer 2016

Forensic audit to be conducted into GCAA – Director General

Little Caesars pizza chain now in Jamaica

Feds say 3 hacked law firms' networks, made insider trades

TECH more
CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

Packed Independence weekend for Dominicans in BVI

CRIME more
No major crimes for Christmas

97 nail bar workers arrested in crackdown on 'barbaric' modern slavery

Police quickly nab City thief

FAMILY FUSION: Dumping dead weight

Crime still under control, says cops

‘Bold’ robbers

Moses put blame pun a Duttagee

RELATED STORIES
LIAT passenger fined for bomb threat

Police taking a more aggressive approach to drivers with outstanding tickets

Hurricane Hunter aircraft to be stationed in Barbados

The Warriors Cup is back

Nation prepares for Tropical Storm Danny

Anthony Stuart calls for senators to be elected

Sun, sea… and historical sites

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
JANE SMITH: Am James smith from USA... this is unbelievable i have be suffering for {Genital Herpes virus} how i get cure from my herpes virus with the help of Dr Adagba is a great herbalist man from Africa...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
joy: WELCOME TO GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF THE ILLUMINATI,Hello Good People Of The World, Are you a business man or an artist, a Politicians, a pastor and you want to become rich,big, Powerful and famous in...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
Marvin Johnson: Do you want to become a member of a great temple and be a star in the world, or you want to become very rich in life and nobody can stop you from it, or you want to become famous in life for...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand'
agent bob: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. ILLUMINATI. contact us now illuminatitemple03@gmail.com or you call our agent number +2347062982173 .? Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood...

Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported
Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...

2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive
agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world

Croatia allows marijuana for medical use
Fred Benson: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI. Hello everyone here, I am ILLUMINATI Henry , one of the agents sent by the high priest to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
JANE SMITH: Am James smith from USA... this is unbelievable i have be suffering for {Genital Herpes virus} how i get cure from my herpes virus with the help of Dr Adagba is a great herbalist man from Africa...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
joy: WELCOME TO GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF THE ILLUMINATI,Hello Good People Of The World, Are you a business man or an artist, a Politicians, a pastor and you want to become rich,big, Powerful and famous in...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
Marvin Johnson: Do you want to become a member of a great temple and be a star in the world, or you want to become very rich in life and nobody can stop you from it, or you want to become famous in life for...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand'
agent bob: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. ILLUMINATI. contact us now illuminatitemple03@gmail.com or you call our agent number +2347062982173 .? Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood...

Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported
Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...

2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive
agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world

Croatia allows marijuana for medical use
Fred Benson: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI. Hello everyone here, I am ILLUMINATI Henry , one of the agents sent by the high priest to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a...