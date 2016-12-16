Significant reduction in cases referred to mediation centre

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, December 16, 2016

Over the past decade there has been a significant reduction in the number of court cases which have been referred to the Mediation Centre, located in the compound of the Supreme Court of Judicature. Based on statistics provided by the Mediation Centre, from the period October 2013 to December...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Annual Report for Judiciary reveals…More than 10, 000 court cases roll over to 2016

NHT wins appeal against YP Seaton & Associates

NHT wins appeal against YP Seaton

EVERYDAY LAW: Time for mediation act

Pay, at last!

Mandatory mediation proposed as court cases pile up

Two new High Court judges appointed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Highlights of Carrie Fisher's Hollywood life and times

Actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Crime Free Christmas concert rocks New Kingston

Celebs roll out for Sagicor Group's S.T.A.R.S. Week activities

Crime Free Christmas a success

Performances from Big Youth, Sister Carol to kick off golden jubilee

Reggae Girlz end year at number 65

SPORTS more
Minister hosts Boxing Day party for children at Phoenix Park

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations CUP KO Football

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General Store

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for feature win at KMTC

Maragh makes his mark

Lowry's Raptors too hot for - Trail Blazers

Bills axe Ryan - ahead of season finale

POLITICS more
Thirty one cynical condemnations of Guyana

National Housing Strategy to be developed next year

Don’t use our employees to do political work

Teen crashes vehicle, kills girl, 8, in orphanage tragedy

Why no Wes? - Fennell explains Morgan snub

Cuba sees economic slump despite US detente 

65-y-o St Andrew woman reported missing 

BUSINESS more
Forensic audit to be conducted into GCAA – Director General

Little Caesars pizza chain now in Jamaica

Feds say 3 hacked law firms' networks, made insider trades

United settles suit over baggage handlers' stress injuries

Price of gas up 4 cents

Cuba sees - economic slump despite US detente

US stock indices move higher - in morning - trading, oil rises

TECH more
CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

Packed Independence weekend for Dominicans in BVI

CRIME more
Moses put blame pun a Duttagee

Trafficking victim, 9, being held against will by Ministry

Crime Free Christmas concert rocks New Kingston

Crime Free Christmas a success

Let's take back our parish - Hanover Christians march against crime

PHOTOS: JDF soldier killed in Hanover crash, three others injured

VIPD Advises Public on Illegality of Discharging Firearms New Year’s Eve

RELATED STORIES
Annual Report for Judiciary reveals…More than 10, 000 court cases roll over to 2016

NHT wins appeal against YP Seaton & Associates

NHT wins appeal against YP Seaton

EVERYDAY LAW: Time for mediation act

Pay, at last!

Mandatory mediation proposed as court cases pile up

Two new High Court judges appointed

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
joy: WELCOME TO GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF THE ILLUMINATI,Hello Good People Of The World, Are you a business man or an artist, a Politicians, a pastor and you want to become rich,big, Powerful and famous in...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
Marvin Johnson: Do you want to become a member of a great temple and be a star in the world, or you want to become very rich in life and nobody can stop you from it, or you want to become famous in life for...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand'
agent bob: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. ILLUMINATI. contact us now illuminatitemple03@gmail.com or you call our agent number +2347062982173 .? Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood...

Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported
Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...

2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive
agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world

Croatia allows marijuana for medical use
Fred Benson: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI. Hello everyone here, I am ILLUMINATI Henry , one of the agents sent by the high priest to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a...

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas
paula: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Governor Wishes All Happy Holidays and a Joyous Festival Season
joy: WELCOME TO GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF THE ILLUMINATI,Hello Good People Of The World, Are you a business man or an artist, a Politicians, a pastor and you want to become rich,big, Powerful and famous in...

Cathedral Hosts Children’s Nativity Service Today
Marvin Johnson: Do you want to become a member of a great temple and be a star in the world, or you want to become very rich in life and nobody can stop you from it, or you want to become famous in life for...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand'
agent bob: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. ILLUMINATI. contact us now illuminatitemple03@gmail.com or you call our agent number +2347062982173 .? Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood...

Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported
Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...

2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive
agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world

Croatia allows marijuana for medical use
Fred Benson: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI. Hello everyone here, I am ILLUMINATI Henry , one of the agents sent by the high priest to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a...

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas
paula: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...