Homeless family thanks everyone for help

Trinidad Newsday - Friday, December 16, 2016

THE Seecharan family whose Claxton Bay home was destroyed by fire over a week ago, has expressed gratitude to everyone who is assisting them, in particular a contractor. A contractor by the name of Ricky Ragoonanan is helping us out a lot, said 59-yearold truck driver Robin Seecharan. God bless...read more

0
