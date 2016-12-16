V.I. International Financial Companies’ Tax Breaks Tightened

St Thomas Source - Friday, December 16, 2016

A new law approved by the Senate on Wednesday aims to increase transparency, speed up application processing, increase fees and tighten regulation of bank-like "international financial entities." read moreread more

0
RELATED STORIES
V.I. International Financial Companies’ Tax Breaks Tightened

V.I. International Financial Companies’ Tax Breaks Tightened

Finance Committee Sends Forward Financial Services Regulation Bill

Finance Committee Sends Forward Financial Services Regulation Bill

Finance Committee Sends Forward Financial Services Regulation Bill

Bank-like Companies to Get Broad V.I. Tax Exemptions

Bank-like Companies to Get Broad V.I. Tax Exemptions



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Rebelution is Billboard’s top reggae seller

Image Entertainment To Present Bermuda Roar

ColtonT premieres ‘They Don’t Know Me’ music video

‘Celebrate Happy Holidays & Healthy Beaches’

Your guide to entertainment events

Christmas Comedy Cook-Up for December 26

Top acts for 'Family and Friends'

SPORTS more
PHOTO: Talent pool

Ian Links reinstated, Choo Choo Blue retains second

Coach Millwood showers young swimmers with praise

‘Admiral’ gets first win with Waterhouse, holds high hopes for 2017

ONLINE READERS COMMENTS – Is Jamaica ready for a female commissioner of police?

Ramocan takes up duties as high commisisoner to the UK

MP wants Bill to regulate bank fees debated Jan 10

POLITICS more
Senators Festoon Christmas Tree Bill with New Appropriations

Senators Festoon Christmas Tree Bill with New Appropriations

Senators Festoon Christmas Tree Bill with New Appropriations

All things considered, it’s been a good year

Go tell it, Christmas is here!

Digicel disagrees with the analysts

Herboo expands to the Caribbean, US

BUSINESS more
Holiday Donations – Nonprofits Hope for Community Support

All things considered, it’s been a good year

Go tell it, Christmas is here!

Digicel disagrees with the analysts

Herboo expands to the Caribbean, US

Transport minister urges drivers to exercise caution

Opposition wants hospitals to stock up on flu vaccines

TECH more
CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

Packed Independence weekend for Dominicans in BVI

CRIME more
Crime Stoppers Puts Dent in Crime in 2016

Crime Stoppers Puts Dent in Crime in 2016

Crime Stoppers Puts Dent in Crime in 2016

All things considered, it’s been a good year

Go tell it, Christmas is here!

PHOTO: Talent pool

Ian Links reinstated, Choo Choo Blue retains second

RELATED STORIES
V.I. International Financial Companies’ Tax Breaks Tightened

V.I. International Financial Companies’ Tax Breaks Tightened

Finance Committee Sends Forward Financial Services Regulation Bill

Finance Committee Sends Forward Financial Services Regulation Bill

Finance Committee Sends Forward Financial Services Regulation Bill

Bank-like Companies to Get Broad V.I. Tax Exemptions

Bank-like Companies to Get Broad V.I. Tax Exemptions

RECENT COMMENTS
Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand'
MR.MUIR: Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in the worldwide .Are you a business...

Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported
Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
suzan: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive
agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world

Croatia allows marijuana for medical use
Fred Benson: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI. Hello everyone here, I am ILLUMINATI Henry , one of the agents sent by the high priest to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a...

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas
paula: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

Agricultural Show: MOU Signed For Three Years
tiamira: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

Commonwealth Bank’s profit up 7.6 percent
Bey: Hello people!!! ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM are very reliable and very trustworthy. Recently I had an account hacked by a very angry, manipulative ex-boyfriend. He had changed my facebook password...

Respiratory illnesses
Willie: Hello people!!! ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM are very reliable and very trustworthy. Recently I had an account hacked by a very angry, manipulative ex-boyfriend. He had changed my facebook password...

RECENT COMMENTS
Canadian 'smuggler' lets cat out of the bag after being caught 'trying to bring pet on holiday to New Zealand'
MR.MUIR: Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in the worldwide .Are you a business...

Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported
Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
suzan: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive
agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world

Croatia allows marijuana for medical use
Fred Benson: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI. Hello everyone here, I am ILLUMINATI Henry , one of the agents sent by the high priest to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a...

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas
paula: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

Agricultural Show: MOU Signed For Three Years
tiamira: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

Commonwealth Bank’s profit up 7.6 percent
Bey: Hello people!!! ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM are very reliable and very trustworthy. Recently I had an account hacked by a very angry, manipulative ex-boyfriend. He had changed my facebook password...

Respiratory illnesses
Willie: Hello people!!! ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM are very reliable and very trustworthy. Recently I had an account hacked by a very angry, manipulative ex-boyfriend. He had changed my facebook password...