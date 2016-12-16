US Justice: Odebrecht paid US$92M in bribes in Dominican Republic

Dominican Today - Thursday, December 16, 2016

Santo Domingo.- Brazilian construction company Odebrecht paid around US$788 million in bribes in 12 countries, including US$92 million in the Dominican Republic, according to US Justice Dept. documents.read more

