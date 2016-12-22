Draft law may allow China police to shoot protesters: HRW

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, December 16, 2016

BEIJING, China (AFP) â A revised draft of China's policing law could give officers the power to use firearms against peaceful protesters, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday as it called for the country to bring the legislation in line with UN standards. Local News Thu, 22 Dec 2016...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Majority of human trafficking victims in C‘bean are children — UN report

China 'using torture' in war on corruption, Human Rights Watch claims

'Mass destruction' of ethnic Rohingya villages underway in Burma, human rights group warns

Call for inquiry into killings

Venezuelan protesters ‘abused’

UN elects most polarised human rights council ever

Rights group urges Venezuela to cease media intimidation



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Your guide to entertainment events

Christmas Comedy Cook-Up for December 26

Top acts for 'Family and Friends'

Lady Rage set to release debut mixtape January 1

JoJo Mac excited about roots album release

Radio personalities want more local music

Rondell Positive promises new songs for AIM First Fest

SPORTS more
Help keep Elbow Beach clean at Christmas

Lamb Foggo hours over Christmas

FOOTBALL: South Africa fires head coach

Police send strong warning on sale and use of toy guns

Ayton shines at City of Palms Tournament

Athletes shine bright at national judo/archery tournament

Young Bahamians get a taste of American football

POLITICS more
Older people who look after their grandchildren could enjoy an extra five years of life, study finds

Gov’t to seriously consider medical marijuana in 2017

eGov CEO's contract terminated without cause, PNP concerned

Bill on automatic financial account information exchange passed

Opportunity missed to include recommendations in FOI Bill, says civil society groups

S&P downgrade will impact future investments, says Bowe

Consolidated Water commits to Windsor Field overhaul

BUSINESS more
Google moved 15.5bn to Bermuda in 2015

Evans wins bid to run NCL ferries

Inflation inches up to 2.1

Dominicans flock back to their homesteads, and into stores

Venezuela- Dominican oil pact reaches operational demise

US$1.0B Initiative seeks to boost Dominican-Haiti border trade

Dollars forge strong Taiwan-Dominican Republic bond

TECH more
CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

National District has a virtual Title Registry System

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

Packed Independence weekend for Dominicans in BVI

CRIME more
Truck driver smashes into 41 vehicles during police chase

Ashley Olsen murder: man jailed for 30 years over death of US socialite in Italy

John Bolton's moustache has fallen foul of Trump's fashion police. Perhaps he should try a full beard?

Pilot arrested on toilet with his trousers down after smuggling £2.4m of cocaine into Britain

British woman jailed in Iran must take her two-year-old daughter into prison with her or surrender custody

Man guilty of 'body in bins' murder of his former lover

Sixty inmates 'take control' of a wing of Swaleside prison and light fires 

RELATED STORIES
Majority of human trafficking victims in C‘bean are children — UN report

China 'using torture' in war on corruption, Human Rights Watch claims

'Mass destruction' of ethnic Rohingya villages underway in Burma, human rights group warns

Call for inquiry into killings

Venezuelan protesters ‘abused’

UN elects most polarised human rights council ever

Rights group urges Venezuela to cease media intimidation

RECENT COMMENTS
Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported
Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
suzan: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive
agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world

Croatia allows marijuana for medical use
Fred Benson: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI. Hello everyone here, I am ILLUMINATI Henry , one of the agents sent by the high priest to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a...

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas
paula: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

Agricultural Show: MOU Signed For Three Years
tiamira: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

Commonwealth Bank’s profit up 7.6 percent
Bey: Hello people!!! ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM are very reliable and very trustworthy. Recently I had an account hacked by a very angry, manipulative ex-boyfriend. He had changed my facebook password...

Respiratory illnesses
Willie: Hello people!!! ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM are very reliable and very trustworthy. Recently I had an account hacked by a very angry, manipulative ex-boyfriend. He had changed my facebook password...

Meet by-election candidate Robyn Swan
Samson: Hi people!! One of my friends wanted to know if his wife was cheating on him and I recommended ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM to him based on my wonderful experience with them. He contacted them...

RECENT COMMENTS
Magistrate orders Guyanese to be deported
Wilhelm Kuttler: @Gabby. I just read this page, and for some reason I never saw it before. I am the person this is all about. Currently I am in tbe USA. Maybe you could email me at my public and anonymous address...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he was excellent in helping me hack my...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
suzan: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive
agent bob: the Illuminati is a secret orginazation of the most powerful and influential elite in the world

Croatia allows marijuana for medical use
Fred Benson: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI. Hello everyone here, I am ILLUMINATI Henry , one of the agents sent by the high priest to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a...

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas
paula: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

Agricultural Show: MOU Signed For Three Years
tiamira: Hi people, I confirmed the excellent works of these guys last week and I was amazed, they helped me hack an email account and phone's texts and I was able to check the mails entering the email...

Commonwealth Bank’s profit up 7.6 percent
Bey: Hello people!!! ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM are very reliable and very trustworthy. Recently I had an account hacked by a very angry, manipulative ex-boyfriend. He had changed my facebook password...

Respiratory illnesses
Willie: Hello people!!! ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM are very reliable and very trustworthy. Recently I had an account hacked by a very angry, manipulative ex-boyfriend. He had changed my facebook password...

Meet by-election candidate Robyn Swan
Samson: Hi people!! One of my friends wanted to know if his wife was cheating on him and I recommended ZEUSHACKERS01@OUTLOOK.COM to him based on my wonderful experience with them. He contacted them...