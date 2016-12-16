Pest, mom in court

Trinidad Newsday - Thursday, December 16, 2016

A BRAZIL Village man, his mother and a Canadian national have appeared in the Sangre Grande Magistrates Court charged with being in possession of a quantity of ammunition. Kadeem Welch, also known as Pest , his mother Natasha Caldon and Canadian national Sheba Edwards appeared before Sangre...read more

